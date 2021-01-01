Recertified - Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Orange Mechanical Switches (Tactile & Silent) - Chroma RGB Lighting - Dedicated.

Zero-Compromise Mechanical Switch for Speed & Accuracy: Razer Orange switch technology provides tactile feedback with a quieter click, requiring 45 G of actuation force; ideal for most gaming and typing experiences Ultimate Personalization & Gaming Immersion with Razer Chroma: Fully syncs with popular games, Razer hardware, Philips Hue, and gear from 30+ partners; supports 16.8 million colors on individually backlit keys Fully Programmable Macros: Razer Hypershift allows for all keys and keypress combinations to be remapped to execute complex commands. You can add a secondary function for each key, letting you activate macros or other secondary functions while keeping your base keys intact Durable Construction: Supports up to 80 million clicks; made of military-grade metal top plate Note: Not included the Wrist Rest!