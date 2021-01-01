From hp
Recertified - HP ProLiant DL380 G9 Server 2x E5-2680v4 2.40Ghz 28-Core 192GB 8x 1TB P440ar
Advertisement
Includes proprietary packaging and boxing as shown in pictures Proprietary testing and refurbishing process for all parts including hard disk drives; ready to install in a robust working environment. All servers include power cords, a box of nerds, and custom foam and packaging designed and manufactured at our facility to perfectly fit and protect your server purchase R2-Certified, ISO:9001, ISO:14001 and OSAS:18001-Certified