Recertified - HP Prodesk 400 G1 SF Computer Quad Core i5-4570 8GB DDR3 RAM 1TB SATA HDD WiFi USB 3.0 Displayport Windows 10 Professional

The HP 400 G1 computer gains an advantage in productivity and accomplishes more with a lower investment. Powered by a 3.2 GHz Intel Core i5-4570 Quad-Core processor capable of running multiple applications simultaneously with ease. With outstanding price/performance, this 400 G1 desktop by HP is an affordable solution for any home or business looking for reliability and performance without the premium price tag. Operating this PC is fast and easy with the user friendly Windows 10 Operating system. Easily hook up to external devices, share or transfer data with its wide range of ports including USB 3.0, VGA, and Displayport.