From hp
Recertified - HP ProBook 470 G3 17.3' Laptop Core i7 16GB 128GB SSD M.2 Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WBA
Advertisement
128 GB SSD Hard Drive Windows 10 Home With Hard Disk Based Recovery Image Installed Intel Core i7 6th Gen. Minimum 2.50GHz Core i7 Processor Speed 16GB RAM Installed and 17.3 in 1600x900 HD+ LED Display Screen Professionally Reconditioned - Moderate Cosmetic - My have moderate cosmetic scratches or scuffs on bezel and casing and possible minor cracks. All our computers go through intensive testing by Certified Technicians and professional software.