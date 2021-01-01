From dell
Recertified - Dell Precision T5810 Desktop E5-2630 v3 2.4GHz 8-Cores 16GB DDR4 Quadro K2200 NEW 512GB SSD + 4TB HDD Windows 10 Pro
Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher (MAR) 90 Day Warranty NEW SSD Great for Office Work, Rendering, and Data Calculations Suitable for Online Learning, Homeschooling, and Back To School activities. Capable of running Linux, Windows, Photoshop, Premiere Pro, AutoCAD, Blender and More! Includes Power Cable(s) Hard drive trays are provided for drives purchased with the unit.