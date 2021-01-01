From dell

Recertified - Dell PowerEdge R720 8 x 3.5' Hot Plug E5-2643 Quad Core 3.3Ghz 16GB H310

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

E5-2643 4C 3.3Ghz CPU 16GB of RAM H310 6Gbps Raid Controller 2x 750W Redundant Power Supplies No OS

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com