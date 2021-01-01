From dell

Recertified - Dell PowerEdge R710 SFF 2x X5670 Six Core 2.93Ghz 12GB Perc 6/i

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

2x X5670 6C 2.93Ghz CPUs 12GB of RAM Perc 6/I Raid Controller 2x 870W Redundant Power Supplies

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com