From dell

Recertified - Dell PowerEdge R620 Server 2x E5-2660 2.20Ghz 16-Core 48GB 10x 300GB 15K H710

$486.54
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Includes proprietary packaging and boxing as shown in pictures Proprietary testing and refurbishing process for all parts including hard disk drives; ready to install in a robust working environment. All servers include power cords, a box of nerds, and custom foam and packaging designed and manufactured at our facility to perfectly fit and protect your server purchase R2-Certified, ISO:9001, ISO:14001 and OSAS:18001-Certified

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com