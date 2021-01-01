From dell

Recertified - Dell PowerEdge R430 Server 3.20Ghz 8-Core 384GB 2x NEW 2TB SSD 4x 4TB 12G H730P

$3,404.45
In stock
Description

Includes proprietary packaging and boxing as shown in pictures Proprietary testing and refurbishing process for all parts including hard disk drives; ready to install in a robust working environment. All servers include power cords, a box of nerds, and custom foam and packaging designed and manufactured at our facility to perfectly fit and protect your server purchase R2-Certified, ISO:9001, ISO:14001 and OSAS:18001-Certified

