Recertified - Dell PowerEdge R420 Server 2x E5-2420 1.90Ghz 12-Core 16GB 4x 300GB 15K H710
Includes proprietary packaging and boxing as shown in pictures Proprietary testing and refurbishing process for all parts including hard disk drives; ready to install in a robust working environment. All servers include power cords, a box of nerds, and custom foam and packaging designed and manufactured at our facility to perfectly fit and protect your server purchase R2-Certified, ISO:9001, ISO:14001 and OSAS:18001-Certified