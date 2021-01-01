Recertified - Dell PC desktop Tower 5040 Computer/ intel Core i7 6th Gen 6700 /Upto 4.00 Ghz /8GB RAM 512GB SSD / New 24' Monitor/Win 10 Home- 64.

Model -OptiPlex 5040 Series desktops deliver the performance, manageability and security you need in a space-saving design that promotes business productivity. Monitor- New 24' Monitor (Brand May Vary) Processor- Intel Core i7 6th Gen 6700 3.60 Ghz Support upto 4.00 Ghz Memory & Storage-8GB DDR3 512GB Solid State Drive Memory Slots - 4 Slots, ECC dual-channel 1600MHz DDR3 SDRAM Graphics - Intel HD Graphics 530 Operating System -Windows 10 Home- 64 Bit Connectivity Ports- 1 X HDMI Package Includes -Desktop New Wired Keyboard & Mouse, WiFI Adapter