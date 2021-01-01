From dell
Recertified - Dell Optiplex 9020 Micro PC Desktop with '20' Inch Tecnii Monitor (HDMI)' Core i7 - 4785T 2.20Ghz Upto 3.20 Ghz 16GB RAM 512GB SSD.
Model -Available with Windows 10 The smallest OptiPlex fits anywhere you need it with multiple mounting options, plus the security, manageability and reliability you expect from Dell. Monitor - Used 20 'Tecnii Monitor (HDMI) Processor- Intel Core i7 4th Gen 4785T 2.20 Ghz Support upto 3.20 Ghz Memory & Storage-16GB DDR3 512GB Solid State Drive Memory Slots - 2 Slots, Non-ECC dual-channel 1600MHz DDR3 SDRAM Graphics - Intel HD Graphics 4600 Operating System -Windows 10 Home- 64 Bit Connectivity Ports- 1 X Display Port, 1 X VGA, 6 X USB 3.0 Keyboard & Mouse - Wired Keyboard & Mouse Package Includes -Desktop with Monitor & Wired keyboard & Mouse, WiFi Adapter