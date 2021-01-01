From dell

Recertified - Dell Optiplex 7020 SFF I5-4570 Quad Core 3.2Ghz 16Gb New 250Gb SSD Dvd Windows 10 Professional 64 Bit

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Core i5 4th Gen 4570 (3.20 GHz) 16 GB DDR3 250 GB SSD No Screen Intel HD Graphics 4600

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com