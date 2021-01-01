From dell

Recertified - Dell OEM Poweredge T430 8 BAY Backplane Single Cable FD2FJ 0FD2FJ CN-0FD2FJ J6DKY KV109

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Brand: DELL Part Number: FD2FJ MPN: FD2FJ 0FD2FJ CN-0FD2FJ Type: Backplane Single Cable

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com