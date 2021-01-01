From dell

Recertified - Dell OEM PowerEdge R430 3.5-inch LFF 4 Bay Hard Drive Backplane 820HH 0820HH CN-0820HH

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Brand: Dell Part Number: 820HH MPN: 820HH 0820HH CN-0820HH Type: Backplane

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com