From lenovo
Recertified - Lenovo M93P SFF Computer Desktop PC, Intel Core i7 3.4GHz, 16GB Ram, 128GB M.2 SSD, 1TB HDD, Wireless KeyBoard & Mouse, Wifi.
Key Features: Get reliable performance from the Intel 4th Gen Core i7-4770 3.40GHz processor 16 GB Ram 128 GB M.2 SSD + 1 TB HDD NO DVD-ROM Connect to modem or router with wired Ethernet or Wirelessly The front-panel's USB ports make it easy to transfer photos, music, and other files to and from your digital camera and other peripheral devices Win 10 Professional 64 Bit Specifications: Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 3.40GHz (Turbo up to 3.6GHz), 6MB Cache, Dual-Core Memory: 16 GB Ram Graphics: Intel HD 4600 Video Ports: 1 x VGA, 2 x Display Ports Solid State: 128 GB M.2 Solid State Drive + 1 TB Hard Disk Drive Optical Drive: NO DVD-ROM Sound: Integrated Network: 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet Wireless / WiFi & Bluetooth: Yes Front Panel: (2) USB 3.0 (1) Headphone (1) Microphone Rear Panel: (2) Display Ports (1) VGA (2) USB 2.0 (4) USB 3.0 (1) RJ-45 LAN (1) Audio: Line-in/Microphone (1) Audio: Line-out Expansion Slots & Bays: (1) Low-Prof