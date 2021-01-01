From lenovo

Recertified - LENOVO M73 TINY Intel Core i3-4130T 2.00 GHz, 8GB, 1TB SSD, Win 10 Home

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Core i3 8 GB DDR3 1 TB HDD Windows 10 Home No Screen

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com