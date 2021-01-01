From micron technology, inc.

Recertified - (LOT OF 10) 80GB - Micron 8GB PC2-5300P DDR2 2Rx4 Server RAM

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Rank:2Rx4 Number of Pins:240 Capacity per Module:8GB Type: DDR2 SDRAM Form Factor: DIMM

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com