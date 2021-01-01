From dell
Recertified - Dell Latitude E7440 14' Laptop Core i5 16GB 1TB SSD M.1 Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.AA
Advertisement
1 TB SSD Hard Drive 16GB RAM Installed and 14 in 1366x768 WXGA LED Backlit Screen Windows 10 Home With Hard Disk Based Recovery Image Installed Intel Core i5 4th Gen. Minimum 1.60GHz Core i5 Processor Speed Professionally Reconditioned - Moderate Cosmetic - My have moderate cosmetic scratches or scuffs on bezel and casing and possible minor cracks. All our computers go through intensive testing by Certified Technicians and professional software.