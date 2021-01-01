From dell
Recertified - Dell Latitude 7490 Business Laptop 14 inch FHD Core i5 8th Gen 8350U Upto 3.60 Ghz 8GB Memory 256GB SSD Webcam / Backlit Keyboard /.
Latitude Laptop gives all day productivity with the most secure and manageable features all in a beautiful design you will be proud to carry. Model - Dell Latitude 7490 14' FHD (1920 * 1080) with Webcam & Backlit Keyboard Processor - Intel Core I5 8th Gen 8350u Speed 1.70 Ghz Upto 3.60 Ghz. Next-gen memory: Rely on faster memory speeds and improved power efficiency with the latest DDR4 memory. Memory & Storage - 8GB DDR4 & 256GB Solid State Drive Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 620 Operating System: Windows 10 Pro -64 Bit Connectivity Ports - 1 X HDMI, 3 X USB 3.1