From dell
Recertified - Dell Latitude 5590 15.6' Laptop Core i5 8GB 128GB SSD M.2 Integrated Graphics Win 10 Pro 1 Yr Wty B v.WAA
Advertisement
128 GB SSD Hard Drive Windows 10 Pro With Hard Disk Based Recovery Image Installed Intel Core i5 8th Gen. Minimum 1.60GHz Core i5 Processor Speed 8GB RAM Installed and 15.6 in 1366x768 WXGA LED Display Screen Professionally Reconditioned - Moderate Cosmetic - My have moderate cosmetic scratches or scuffs on bezel and casing and possible minor cracks. All our computers go through intensive testing by Certified Technicians and professional software.