From dell
Recertified - Dell Latitude 5480 14' Laptop Core i5 8GB 128GB SSD M.2 Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WAA
Advertisement
128 GB SSD Hard Drive 8GB RAM Installed and 14 in 1366x768 WXGA LED Display Screen Windows 10 Home With Hard Disk Based Recovery Image Installed Intel Core i5 6th Gen. Minimum 2.30GHz Core i5 Processor Speed Professionally Reconditioned - Moderate Cosmetic - My have moderate cosmetic scratches or scuffs on bezel and casing and possible minor cracks. All our computers go through intensive testing by Certified Technicians and professional software.