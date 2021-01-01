From lenovo

Recertified - Lenovo Laptop X1 Intel Core i5 2nd Gen 2520M (2.50 GHz) 4 GB Memory 320 GB HDD 13.3' Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Core i5 2nd Gen 2520M (2.50 GHz) 4 GB Memory 320 GB HDD Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit Grade A

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com