Recertified - HP J8693A ProCurve 3500yl-48G-PWR Managed Ethernet Switch

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: J8693AManufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: ProCurveProduct Series: 3500ylProduct Model: 3500yl-48G-PWRProduct Name: ProCurve 3500yl-48G-PWR Managed Ethernet SwitchMarketing Information: The ProCurve Switch 3500yl series consists of the most advanced intelligent edge switches in the ProCurve Networking product line. The foundation for all these switches is a purpose-built, programmable ProVision ASIC that allows the most demanding networking features, such as QoS and security, to be implemented in a scalable yet granular fashion. With a variety of Gigabit interfaces, integrated PoE on all 10/100/1000Base-T ports, 10-GbE capability, and a choice of form factors, the 3500yl switches offer excellent investment protection, flexibility, and scalability, as well as ease of deployment, operation, and maintenance. Product Type: Layer 3 SwitchInterfaces/PortsTotal Number of