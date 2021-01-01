From logitech
Recertified - iPad Pro 4 Logitech Slim Folio Pro Case Backlit Bluetooth Keyboard iPad Pro 12.9' 4th Gen
Model: Slim Folio Pro Color: Black MPN: 920-009146, 920-009124, 920009124, 920009146, 920-009703, 920009703 Compatible Brand: For Apple Material: Rigid Plastic To Fit: 12.9' Device Compatible Screen Size: 12.9 in Type: Keyboard Folio Case Features: 4 Use Modes, Backlit keys for typing in low light, Plastic outside and high performance technical fab, Connects instantly with one click, iOs Shortcuts, 3-Month rechargeable battery, Home for Apple Pencil (2nd gen), Bluetooth, Impact Resistant, Integrated Light, Integrated Stand, With Pencil Holder Other Part #: 920-009703 Compatible Model: iPad Pro 12.9', iPad Pro 12.9 (2018 Model), Model A1876, A1895, A2014, A2013, Apple iPad Pro 3, Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 3rd Generation, iPad Pro 12.9' (2018 model), A2229, A2069, A2232, A2233, iPad Pro 12.9 (2020 Model), iPad Pro 12.9 (2021 Model), Apple iPad Pro 4, Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 4th Generation, For Apple iPad Pro (3rd Generation), For Apple iPad Pro (4th Generation) Brand: Logitech