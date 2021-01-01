From dell

Recertified - Dell Inspiron 15-5545 AMD A10-5745M X4 2.1GHz 8GB 1TB 15.6' Win8.1,Silver(Certified Refurbished)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

AMD A10-Series 2.10 GHz 8 GB Memory 1 TB HDD Intel HD Graphics Touchscreen 1366 x 768 Windows 8

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com