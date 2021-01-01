From lenovo
Recertified - Lenovo IdeaPad U300e-2692 Laptop Core i5-2467M 1.60GHz 4GB RAM 32GB SSD GPU: Intel(R) HD Graphics 3000
Condition: Fair May have visible signs of use, with scratches on the outer case\ lids or bottom cover. No scratches on screen/keyboard. Excelling working condition. Brand: Lenovo Model: IdeaPad U300e-2692 (Home & Business Laptop) Processor: Intel Core i5-2467M 1.60GHz GPU: Intel(R) HD Graphics 3000 RAM: 4GB Storage: 32GB SSD Screen size: 13.3' Resolution: 1366 x 768 Operating System: Windows 10