From asus

Recertified - ASUS H81M-C/CSM LGA 1150 Micro ATX Intel Motherboard

$99.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Intel H81 4th Generation Core i7/Core i5/Core i3/Pentium/Celeron DDR3 1600/1333/1066

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com