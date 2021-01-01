From zebra

Recertified - Zebra GX420d Direct Thermal Printer - Monochrome - Desktop - Label Print - 4.09' Print Width - 6 in/s Mono - 203 dpi - 8 MB - USB.

$209.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Recertified - Zebra GX420d Direct Thermal Printer - Monochrome.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com