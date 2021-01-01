From hp
Recertified - Grade A- HP ProDesk 600 G2 Tiny Desktop PC Core i5 6th Gen 6500T @ 2.50 Ghz (Upto 3.10Ghz) 8GB DDR4 Memory 512GB SSD HDMI Adapter.
Model -HP ProDesk 600 G2 Tiny Processor - Intel Core i5 6th Gen 6500T Processor Speed - 2.50 Ghz (Upto 3.10Ghz) Memory & Storage -8GB DDR4 512 GB SSD Operating System -Windows 10 Home Optical Drive -No Integrated graphics- Intel HD Graphics 530 Connectivity Ports- 1 x Display Port USB Ports - 2 x USB 3.0 (Front), 4 x USB 3.0 (Rear) Bluetooth Adapter - Yes