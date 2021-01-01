From hp

Recertified - Grade A- HP Compaq Pro 6300 Tower Computer Intel Core i5 3rd Gen 3470 @ 3.20 Ghz 16GB Memory 1TB HDD DVD Windows 10 Home Free WiFi.

$194.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

HP Compaq Pro 6300 Tower Intel Core i5 3470 3.2 GHz 16GB DDR3 1TB HDD Windows 10 Home DVD-ROM

