Recertified - Gaming HP 800 G1 SFF Computer Core i5 4th, 8GB Ram, 500GB HDD, 240GB SSD, AMD RX 550, Keyboard and Mouse, Wi-Fi, Win10 Home Desktop PC

Originally designed for heavy use in the corporate environment, this HP Gaming computer has been Renewed with higher quality components than you'll find in typical off the shelf retail models. Perfect for business, home, and school, this computer has been professionally refurbished by SJ Computers. Every component is tested for full functionality to ensure years of ongoing performance and reliability. A fresh and authentic installation of Microsoft Windows 10 is performed with the new license digitally rendered in the PC for an easy and secure start upon first use.