From hp

Recertified - HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Desktop, Intel Core i5 6500 3.2Ghz, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD Hard Drive, DVD, Wifi 802.11AC, Windows 10

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Core i5 6500 256GB SSD 32GB DDR4 Wifi: 802.11AC USB Adapter Windows 10 Home

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com