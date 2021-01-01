From hp
Recertified - HP EliteBook 850 G3 15.6' Laptop for College FHD LED Display Intel Core i5 6th Gen 2.4GHz CPU 256GB SSD 8GB DDR4 RAM Backlit Keyboard.
Processor: Intel Core i5-6200U 6th Gen 2.4GHz (Min. Speed) 2.8GHz (Max. Speed), High Performance Processor (Dual Core) 3M Cache Specifications: 8 GB DDR4 RAM (2x4GB DDR) (Max 32GB RAM) - 256GB Solid State Drive providing a performance boost, making your laptop faster and more efficient than ever! Details: 15.6' FHD LED Display (1920 X 1080), Backlit keyboard with 10-Key Numeric Keypad, Front Facing Webcam, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type C, VGA and DisplayPort, SD Card Reader and Mini SIN Card Operating System: Latest Windows 10 OS is pre-installed on the hard drive