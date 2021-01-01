Recertified - HP EliteBook 850 G3 15.6' HD LED Display Ultrabook Laptop - 6th Gen Intel Core i5 Dual Core 2.4GHz CPU 512 GB SSD 16 GB DDR4 RAM WiFi.

Processor: Intel 6th Generation Core i5-6200U @ 2.30 GHz, High Performance Processor (Dual Core, up to 3.00 GHz, 3M Cache. Specifications: Multiple SSD and RAM Configuration (Please reference Title) ABOUT THIS LAPTOP: 15.6 Inch HD Screen (1366 X 768), Intel HD 520 Graphics, NO Optical Drive, Web Camera on the front, Intel Dual Band Wireless- W/ Bluetooth, VGA Port, USB 3.1 Gen 1 charging, USB Type C, Display Port, Universal Audio Port, RJ-45 Ethernet, SD Card Reader, Mini SIN Card, Power Connection. MICROSOFT WINDOWS 10 LATEST RELEASE - A brand new installation of the latest Microsoft Windows 10 Operating System, free of bloatware commonly installed from other manufacturers. CUSTOM TAILORED FOR A SECURE START- Configured to tackle all the most needed tasks right out of the box. All Refurbished computers are backed by a 90-day warranty and 90-day tech support to ensure a smooth, easy, and secure intro