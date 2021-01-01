From hp
Recertified - HP EliteBook 840 G6, 1.60 GHz Intel Core i5 8th Gen, 8 GB DDR4, 128 GB SSD, Windows 10 Pro 64Bit, 14' 1920 x 1080 LCD, Laptop
Processor: Intel Core i5 8th Gen 1.60 GHz Processor Installed Memory: 8 GB DDR4 Hard Drive: 128 GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Pro 64Bit Screen Size: 14' 1920 x 1080 Non Touchscreen Graphics: Integrated: Intel UHD Graphics 620 Condition: Refurbished - May show some signs of previous use, such as light scratch(s) or light dings in the body, no screen issues. Warranty: 90 Day, No Hassle Money Back Guarantee