Recertified - HP EliteBook 840 G3 14' Laptop Core i7 16GB 256GB SSD M.2 Integrated Graphics Win 10 Home 1 Yr Wty B v.WCA
256 GB SSD Hard Drive 16GB RAM Installed and 14 in 1920x1080 FHD LED Display Screen Windows 10 Home With Hard Disk Based Recovery Image Installed Intel Core i7 6th Gen. Minimum 2.50GHz Core i7 Processor Speed Professionally Reconditioned - Moderate Cosmetic - My have moderate cosmetic scratches or scuffs on bezel and casing and possible minor cracks. All our computers go through intensive testing by Certified Technicians and professional software.