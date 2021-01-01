Recertified - HPE JG537A 1910-8-PoE+ Switch

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: JG537AManufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Series: 1910Product Model: 1910-8-PoE+Product Name: 1910-8-PoE+ SwitchMarketing Information: The HP 1910 Switch Series are advanced smart-managed fixed-configuration Gigabit and Fast Ethernet switches designed for small businesses in an easy-to-administer solution. By utilizing the latest design in silicon technology, this series is one of the most powerefficient in the market. The series has 13 models: eight gigabit and five Fast Ethernet. 8, 16, 24, and 48-port 10/100/1000 models are equipped with additional Gigabit SFP ports for fiber connectivity; in addition to non-PoE models, the 8- and 24-port gigabit models are available with two different levels of PoE, or without. The 10/100 models are available with 8, 24 and 48 ports, and come with two additional combo uplink ports; the 8- and 24-port fast ethernet models are