From hp
Recertified - HPE J9854A 2530-24G-PoE+-2SFP+ Switch
Advertisement
General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: J9854AManufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Series: 2530Product Model: 2530-24G-PoE+-2SFP+Product Name: 2530-24G-PoE+-2SFP+ SwitchProduct Type: Ethernet SwitchInterfaces/PortsTotal Number of Network Ports: 24Uplink Port: NoModular: NoStack Port: NoPort/Expansion Slot Details: 24 x Gigabit Ethernet Network2 x 10 Gigabit Ethernet Expansion SlotMedia & PerformanceMedia Type Supported: Twisted PairEthernet Technology: Gigabit Ethernet10 Gigabit EthernetNetwork Technology: 10/100/1000Base-T10GBase-XI/O ExpansionsNumber of Total Expansion Slots: 2Expansion Slot Type: SFP+Shared SFP Slot: NoNumber of SFP+ Slots: 2Network & CommunicationLayer Supported: 2Management & ProtocolsManageable: YesPower DescriptionPoE (RJ-45) Port: NoInput Voltage: 120 V AC230 V ACPower Source: Power SupplyPhysical CharacteristicsCompatible Rack Unit: 1UForm Factor: Rack-mountableWall MountableHeight: