Recertified - HPE J9776A 2530-24G Switch
General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: J9776AManufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Series: 2350Product Model: 2530-24GProduct Name: 2530-24G SwitchProduct Type: Ethernet SwitchInterfaces/PortsTotal Number of Network Ports: 24Uplink Port: YesModular: NoMedia & PerformanceMedia Type Supported: Twisted PairEthernet Technology: Gigabit EthernetNetwork Technology: 10/100/1000Base-TI/O ExpansionsNumber of Total Expansion Slots: 4Expansion Slot Type: SFPShared SFP Slot: NoNumber of SFP Slots: 4Network & CommunicationLayer Supported: 2Management & ProtocolsManageable: YesPower DescriptionPoE (RJ-45) Port: NoInput Voltage: 110 V AC220 V ACPower Source: Power SupplyRedundant Power Supply Supported: NoPhysical CharacteristicsCompatible Rack Unit: 1UForm Factor: Rack-mountableWall MountableDesktopHeight: 1.8'Width: 17.4'Depth: 10'Weight (Approximate): 6.11 lb