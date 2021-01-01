From hp
Recertified - HPE AG779A StorageWorks MSA60 Hard Drive Array
General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: AG779AManufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: StorageWorksProduct Model: MSA60Product Name: StorageWorks MSA60 Hard Drive ArrayMarketing Information: The HP StorageWorks MSA60 Enclosure (hereafter referred to as 'MSA60') is a disk drive storage enclosure with 3G SAS host connectivity. These enclosures deliver industry-leading availability, storage density, and upgradeability to meet customers' demanding and growing storage needs. The MSA60 delivers the ideal mix of low-cost and high capacity, for minimum I/O workloads such as reference data, archival, and disk-to-disk backup. Product Type: Hard Drive ArrayI/O ExpansionsNumber of Total Expansion Bays: 12Number of 3.5' Bays: 12ControllersController Type: Serial Attached SCSI (SAS)RAID Supported: YesRAID Levels: 0, 1, 5, 6, 1011+056Power DescriptionNumber of Power Supplies Installed: 1Maximum Power Supply Wattage: 345