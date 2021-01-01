Recertified - HPE 728955-B21 Intel Xeon E7-4800 v2 E7-4890 V2 Pentadeca-core (15 Core) 2.80 GHz Processor Upgrade

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 728955-B21Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: XeonProduct Series: E7-4800 v2Product Model: E7-4890 V2Product Name: Xeon Pentadeca-core E7-4890 V2 2.8GHz Server Processor UpgradeMarketing Information: Intel® Xeon® Processor E7 FamilyTop-of-the-Line Intel® Xeon® E7 Processors Deliver Record-Breaking Performance and Scalability for Mission Critical Challenges. Manage and secure crucial business data and exceed the demands of your most mission-critical IT challenges with a powerful and reliable server featuring the Intel® Xeon® processor E7 family. Product Type: Processor UpgradeTechnical InformationProcessor Manufacturer: IntelProcessor Core: Pentadeca-core (15 Core)Clock Speed: 2.80 GHzOverclocking Speed: 3.40 GHzQuickPath Interconnect: 8 GT/sL2 Cache: 3.75 MBL3 Cache: 5 MB64-bit Processing: YesProcess Technology: 22 nmProcessor Socket: