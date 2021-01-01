Recertified - HPE 669324-B21 8GB DDR3 SDRAM Memory Module

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 669324-B21Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: SmartMemoryProduct Name: 8GB DDR3 SDRAM Memory ModuleMarketing Information: Is finding reliable DRAM memory for your HP ProLiant Server series in your data center a major challenge? When you choose HP SmartMemory you get the same high quality, reliability, and confidence that come with your HP ProLiant Gen8 Server series. DRAM quality and reliability are more important now than ever. Industry trends such as server virtualization, cloud computing, the use of large database applications and high-performance computing have all increased the need for higher capacity memory with greater reliability and uptime. HP SmartMemory is unique technology introduced for ProLiant Gen8 Servers that unlocks certain features available only with HP Qualified Server memory. HP SmartMemory enables ProLiant Gen8 systems to reliably