Recertified - HPE 665864-B21 Intel Xeon E5-2400 E5-2403 Quad-core (4 Core) 1.80 GHz Processor Upgrade

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 665864-B21Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: XeonProduct Series: E5-2400Product Model: E5-2403Product Name: Xeon Processor E5-2403Marketing Information: Intel® Xeon® Processor E5-2400 Product FamilyCompleting the Intel® Xeon® processor E5 family is the entry dual socket server processor, the Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2400 product family, which supports core features of the Intel Xeon processor E5 family such as Intel® Integrated I/O, Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0, and Intel® Trusted Execution Technology. These processors offer growing small and medium businesses an easy path to the higher performance and reliability of an Intel Xeon processor E5 family-based platform. The Intel Xeon processor E5-2400 product family delivers up to 3x better performance then the Intel® Xeon® processor E3-1200v2 product family and