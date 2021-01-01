Recertified - HPE 658553-001 ProLiant MicroServer Ultra Micro Tower Server - AMD RS785E SoC - 1 x AMD Turion II Neo N40L 1.50 GHz - 2 GB RAM - 250.

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 658553-001Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: ProLiantProduct Series: MicroServerProduct Name: ProLiant MicroServer ServerMarketing Information: You have multiple versions of files floating around the company and maintaining control of document versions is becoming a challenge - there is no central data storage. You need to improve communication and work processes with employees or customers. You want to make sure that you can make the most of your existing computers and office equipment. The HP ProLiant MicroServer is a general purpose server that can provide a platform to organize and safeguard your business information, allow effective communication with customers and make the most of your existing office equipment and resources. The HP MicroServer is a cost effective starter server for businesses with less than 10 clients and it can take your business to the