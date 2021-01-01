Recertified - HPE 654764-B21 Intel Xeon E5-2600 E5-2630L Hexa-core (6 Core) 2 GHz Processor Upgrade

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 654764-B21Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: XeonProduct Series: E5-2600Product Model: E5-2630LProduct Name: Xeon Hexa-core E5-2630L 2GHz Processor UpgradeMarketing Information: Intel Xeon Processor E5-2600 Product FamilyThe Intel Xeon processor E5-2600 product family is at the heart of a flexible and efficient data center that meets your diverse needs. These engineering marvels are designed to deliver the best combination of performance, energy efficiency, built-in capabilities, and cost-effectiveness. From virtualization and cloud computing to design automation or real-time financial transactions, you'll be delighted by better than ever performance and energy efficiency. I/O latency is dramatically reduced with Intel Integrated I/O, which helps you to eliminate data bottlenecks, streamline your operations, and increase your agility. The Intel Xeon processor