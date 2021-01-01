From hp
Recertified - HPE 653748-001 ProLiant DL585 G7 4U Rack Server - AMD SR5690 SoC - 2 x AMD Opteron 6238 2.60 GHz - 32 GB RAM - Serial Attached SCSI.
Advertisement
General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 653748-001Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: ProLiantProduct Series: DL585 G7Product Name: ProLiant DL585 G7 ServerMarketing Information: Powered by latest AMD Opteron 16 core processors, the HP ProLiant DL585 G7 is positioned as the leading performance/price 4P multi-core rack mount server with the expansion capabilities to make it ideal for server virtualization, server consolidation, multi-tiered enterprise application, and corporate infrastructure applications. Product Type: ServerProcessorNumber of Processors Supported: 4Number of Processors Installed: 2Processor Manufacturer: AMDProcessor Type: OpteronProcessor Model: 6238Processor Core: Dodeca-core (12 Core)Processor Speed: 2.60 GHzCache: 16 MBChipsetChipset Manufacturer: AMDChipset Model: SR5690MemoryStandard Memory: 32 GBMaximum Memory Supported: 1 TBMemory Technology: DDR3 SDRAMNumber of Total Memory