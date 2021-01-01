Recertified - HPE 594869-001 ProLiant ML350 G6 5U Tower Server - Intel 5520 SoC - 1 x Intel Xeon E5620 2.40 GHz - 6 GB RAM - Serial Attached SCSI.

General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 594869-001Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: ProLiantProduct Series: ML350 G6Product Name: ProLiant ML350 G6 ServerMarketing Information: Adaptable, reliable mainstay for your business. The HP ProLiant ML350 G6 is the best price performance DP Tower server that delivers excellence with performance, expandability and availability. It's a new generation server with more memory capacity and more HDD expandability. It combines the latest Intel Xeon processors with QPI technology, best-in-class availability features, and unsurpassed flexibility in a system ideal for growing businesses and especially well suited to meet the needs of remote branch offices. Product Type: ServerProcessorNumber of Processors Supported: 2Number of Processors Installed: 1Processor Manufacturer: IntelProcessor Type: XeonProcessor Model: E5620Processor Core: Quad-core (4 Core)Processor Speed: