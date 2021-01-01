From hp
Recertified - HPE 516733-B21 ProCurve 6120XG Ethernet Blade Switch
General InformationManufacturer: Hewlett Packard EnterpriseManufacturer Part Number: 516733-B21Manufacturer Website Address: http://www. hpe. comBrand Name: HPEProduct Line: ProCurveProduct Model: 6120XGProduct Name: ProCurve 6120XG Ethernet Blade SwitchMarketing Information: Introducing the first ProCurve 10G Ethernet blade switch designed specifically for the c-Class BladeSystem. Now you can get the ProCurve value proposition of advanced technology, performance, ease of use and reliability in an energy efficient blade switch. Product Type: Ethernet SwitchInterfaces/PortsTotal Number of Network Ports: 1Uplink Port: YesPort/Expansion Slot Details: 1 x 10 Gigabit Ethernet Uplink7 x 10 Gigabit Ethernet Expansion Slot1 x 10 Gigabit Ethernet Expansion SlotMedia & PerformanceEthernet Technology: 10 Gigabit EthernetNetwork Technology: 10GBase-CX4I/O ExpansionsNumber of Total Expansion Slots: 8Expansion Slot Type: SFP+Shared SFP Slot: YesNumber of SFP+ Slots: 8Network & CommunicationLayer