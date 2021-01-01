From hp

Recertified - HP Desktop Computer Chromebox G2 7LJ57UTR#ABA Celeron 3867U (1.80 GHz) 4 GB 32 GB SSD Google Chrome OS

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Celeron 3867U (1.80 GHz) 4 GB 32 GB SSD Google Chrome OS No Screen Intel HD Graphics 610

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com